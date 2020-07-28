Tyler Technologies (TYL -0.9% ) signed a 10-year agreement worth ~$24M with the North Carolina Administrative Office (NCAOC) of the Courts for Tyler’s new electronic warrants solution; thereby integrating warrants solution into Tyler's cloud-based solution suite and enhance operational efficiency.

This application allows North Carolina judicial officials to process electronic warrant requests 24/7, reducing wait time for officers and increasing location flexibility for judges.

Tyler’s solution leverages Amazon Web Services GovCloud thereby enabling customers to architect secure cloud solutions while also addressing security and compliance requirements.

"We’re pleased to expand our great relationship with the NCAOC, adding electronic warrants to the previously selected court case management and electronic citation solutions," president of Tyler’s Justice Group Bret Dixon commented.