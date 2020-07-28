Seeing justification for a premium valuation, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from Hold to Buy.

Thill says NET is "disrupting" legacy network and cloud security with a "unique" cloud-based architecture and freemium model.

The analyst sees Cloudflare positioned for "hypergrowth for multiple years," driven by new services and accelerating enterprise adoption.

Jefferies lifts Cloudflare's price target from $27 to $50, a 34% upside.

Upcoming catalyst: Cloudflare will report earnings on August 6. See consensus estimates here.