French telecom giant Orange (ORAN -0.3% ) and Google Cloud (GOOG -0.5% , GOOGL -0.4% ) have teamed up in a strategic partnership covering data, artificial intelligence and edge computing.

Google will contribute know-how in cloud, analytics and AI, while Orange adds expertise in information and communication technology services and a multinational network.

Orange plans to build a next-gen analytics and machine learning platform using Google technologies.

The deal also strengthens the portfolio at Orange Business Services, targeting enterprise customers, and shoring up cyberdefense capabilities.