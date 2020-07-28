French telecom giant Orange (ORAN -0.3%) and Google Cloud (GOOG -0.5%, GOOGL -0.4%) have teamed up in a strategic partnership covering data, artificial intelligence and edge computing.
Google will contribute know-how in cloud, analytics and AI, while Orange adds expertise in information and communication technology services and a multinational network.
Orange plans to build a next-gen analytics and machine learning platform using Google technologies.
The deal also strengthens the portfolio at Orange Business Services, targeting enterprise customers, and shoring up cyberdefense capabilities.