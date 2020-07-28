Forterra (FRTA +8.0% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 3.9% Y/Y to $426.2M, with Drainage Pipe & Products sales of $235.6M (-2.5% Y/Y) and Water Pipe & Products sales of $190.6M (+13.1% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 385 bps to 24.8%; and operating margin improved by 558 bps to 11.9%.

Net income increased 817.9% Y/Y to $27.12M; and Adj. EBITDA was $85.85M (+37.45 Y/Y) and margin expanded 429 bps to 20.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $40.24M, vs. cash used $27.32M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $41.77M.

Company repaid the $180M precautionary borrowings under ABL revolving credit facility; increased borrowing capacity to $350M and extend maturity to 2025. Net Leverage Ratio reduced to 5.0x from 7.9x a year ago.

Company says, based on recent trends in backlogs, along with other factors, they expect shipment volumes in second half of the year to continue to be lower than the prior year level as they were during the first half.

