KeyBanc Capital Markets increases its price target on Peloton Interactive (PTON +3.1% ) to $74 from $70 ahead of the company's earnings report next month.

Analyst Edward Yruma thinks Peloton will report better than expected results as demand remains elevated.

"The current environment is a tailwind to the Company as people are choosing to avoid gyms amid COVID-19. We expect monthly net churn to be under 1% and subscriber growth acceleration. According to our checks, delivery times for the bike are starting to come back down from its 11-week high," he notes.

Yruma and team expect FQ4 revenue of $574M vs. $569M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $83M vs. $69M consensus.

Last week, Wedbush said it expected a blowout quarter for Peloton.