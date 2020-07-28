Inhibrx (INBX) has filed a new preliminary prospectus for an IPO.

It initially filed a preliminary prospectus in June 2019 but withdrew it five months later.

The La Jolla, CA-based biotech develops drugs directed to validated targets based on its single domain antibody platform, adding that it believes that its protein engineering technologies can overcome the limitations of other therapies. It currently has three oncology programs in Phase 1 development: INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of a receptor called DR5; INBRX-105, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody that is a conditional agonist of a receptor called 4-1BB and INBRX-103, an anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody.