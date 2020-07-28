Gresham Worldwide, a global defence business of DPW Holdings (DPW +1.3% ) has received a $2M purchase order from a defense and aerospace customer through its wholly owned subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001.

In 1Q20, Enertec has received a follow-up order of an additional $1.4M and has recognised a revenue of ~30% of the first two order in H1.

Enertec believes that this new customer has the potential to order over $10M of its solutions per year.

"This recent order demonstrates that demand for Gresham’s technology offerings remains strong," said Jonathan Read, Gresham Worldwide’s CEO.