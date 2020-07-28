Blink Charging (BLNK +2.0% ) and EnerSys (ENS -1.4% ) jointly agreed to develop high-power wireless and enhanced DC fast charging (DCFC) systems with integrated battery storage for the transportation market.

The MoU includes joint research and development to commercialize EnerSys’ patented energy transfer technology combined with Blink’s patent-pending wireless parking bumper and DCFC technology.

IQ 200 and DCFC charging solution will serve the global EV charging infrastructure market estimated to reach $140B by 2030.

"Blink’s patent-pending inductive parking bumper technology under development will enable EV owners to charge their vehicles without physically interacting with a charging station while providing a faster and more ­effortless charging experience," Blink Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman Michael D. Farkas commented.

"Blink Charging Co. is about to enjoy a large market size. Besides, the fact that the number of competitors is small explains the double-digit gross profit margin. In the past weeks, the company's enterprise value has increased a lot. However, in my opinion, the company represents a compelling opportunity to enter a growing and innovative industry," Wang Financial Research wrote at Seeking Alpha.