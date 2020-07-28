Wells Fargo (WFC +0.4% ) is planning to join rivals JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs in issuing its own exchange-traded funds.

The San Francisco-based bank filed to register the Wells Fargo Exchange-Traded Funds Trust with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

If approved, WFC would be able to issue its own ETFs.

On the same day, Wells Fargo Asset Management filed a preliminary prospectus for Wells Fargo Ultra Short Duration Income ETF.

The ETF will invest substantially all of its net assets in high-quality, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed-, floating-, and variable-rate debt securities rated investment grade.

Portfolio holdings may include, but are not limited to commercial paper, repurchase agreements, certificates of deposit, time deposits, collateralized loan obligations, U.S. government obligations, municipal securities, corporate debt securities, and mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The move marks WFC's first move into the $4.5T ETF industry and will put it up against JPMorgan, which has about $36B in ETFs, and Goldman, which has has ~$17B.