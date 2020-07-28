Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) falls sharply after missing FQ1 EPS estimates for a quarter that saw a 17% drop in volume. Revenue from the foodservice segment was down 44% Y/Y.

Price/mix contributed one percentage point of growth during the quarter. The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $78.3M in FQ4 vs. $99.6M consensus and saw gross margin fall to 13.1% of sales vs. 18.8% consensus.

CEO update: "As states began to reopen, we saw clear evidence of frozen potato demand steadily strengthening across our restaurant and foodservice channels,” Werner continued. “In the aggregate, french fry demand from most of our quick service restaurant customers in North America and our international markets, which together comprised a majority of our sales, rebounded substantially by the end of June. Although fry demand at full-service restaurants remains well below that of a year ago, it has also gradually improved as more states ease on-premises dining restrictions."

Shares of Lamb Weston are down 6.42% in early trading.

Previously: Lamb Weston EPS misses by $0.17, beats on revenue (July 28)