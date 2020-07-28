Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF -3.3% ) posted 1H revenues increased 5.2% Y/Y to $1.05B, despite lower production, driven by rising silver and gold prices. Average realized gold and silver prices increased 27% and 10% to $1,677/ounce, and $16.8/ounce, respectively.

Silver production declined 2.7% to 26.8M, due to the "expected" lower ore grade at the Saucito mine and a lower contribution from Silverstream. The shortfalls were partially mitigated by a higher ore grade at the Fresnillo and Herradura mines.

Gold production suffered a more significant drop of 12% to 381,319 ounces, mainly due to closures at the Herradura and Noche Buena mines, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

For FY2020, Fresnillo confirmed the revised guidance it provided last week of gold production of 785,000 to 815,000 ounces, down from 815,000 to 900,000 ounces previously, and silver output of 51-56M ounces, unchanged.

Exploration expenses are expected to be reduced to ~$120M, from previously planned of $135M

Fresnillo said it will be pay an interim dividend of $0.023 per share, a 12% reduction from $0.026 a year prior.