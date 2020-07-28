For Q2 preliminary results, Sonim Technologies (SONM +11.1% ) reports net revenues of $21.1M, an increase of ~66% Q/Q and gross margin of 23.4%, up 640 bps.

Revenue increase is led by carrier relationships and increased marketing while improved gross margin reflected cost efficient operations as previously communicated in Sonim's turnaround plan.

At the end of the quarter, cash balance stood at $38M with no debt thereby setting a strong foundation for both organic and strategic growth ahead.

"In addition to the strong Q2 operating performance and positive cash flows, we added $27.6M in gross proceeds from a public offering of our common stock completed in June and subsequently repaid more than $10M in debt and accrued interest through a combination of cash and equity," CEO Tom Wilkinson commented.

Q2 results are scheduled for August 12, 2020 after market close.