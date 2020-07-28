Huntsman (HUN -0.9% ) ticks lower in early trading despite reporting a smaller than forecast Q2 loss and revenues that fell 30% Y/Y but still topped expectations at $1.25B.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 78% to $54M from $245M in the prior year period.

Including $35M of synergies related to recent acquisitions, the company says it is also targeting annualized savings in excess of $100M by the end of 2021.

The company says it sees improving trends within most of its major markets and is optimistic that the worst of the economic slowdown is over.

According to Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar expects Huntsman shares to react positively to the Q2 beat and Q3 guidance that implies consolidated EBITDA of $115M-$125M.

Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson also offers a positive take, saying Wall Street "had become concerned about HUN missing 3Q following Dow's 2Q commentary in its [polyurethane] business."

KeyBanc's Aleksey Yefremov says Q2 results show the company's "solid positioning in a cyclically exposed industry that should benefit from a global economic recovery."