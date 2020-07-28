Turning Point Brands (TPB +5.1% ) reports Q2 Smokeless products net sales rose 17.7% to $30.8M on continued double-digit growth of Stoker’s MST and volume increased 13.9% and price/mix advanced 3.8%.

Smoking products net sales up 8% to $27.4M with volume growth of 7.5% and price/mix +0.5%.

NewGen net sales climbed 11.8% to $46.7M as a result of market share gains in vape distribution businesses in addition to positive contributions from Solace and other Nu-X products.

Adjusted gross margin rate expanded 170 bps to 45.7%; Adjusted operating margin rate improved 280 bps to 19.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.8% to $22.8M.

Net sales for 3Q20 are expected to be $90M - $95M vs. consensus of $100.01M.

The company expects to spend a total of $16M to $18M on the PMTA process for FY2020.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $370M - $382M vs. consensus of $366.55M and previous guidance of $338M - $353M; Adjusted EBITDA: $78M - $83M up from prior range of $69M - $75M; Tax rate of 23% - 24% up from 22% - 24%; Capex: $4M - 46M.

