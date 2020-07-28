Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) has named ousted Renault boss Thierry Bollore as its next chief executive, replacing the long-serving Ralf Speth, whose tenure ends after more than 10 years.

The mission? Return the U.K.'s largest carmaker to profit after a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company built just over 500,000 cars in 2019-20.

He also faces a number of big tasks, including how to handle the Jaguar brand (which underperforms Land Rover), how quickly to electrify its lineup and a potential hit from Brexit if trade barriers are imposed.