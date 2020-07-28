AudioCodes -10%, despite beating Q2 results

AudioCodes (AUDC -10.1% ) price slumped after Q2 results, revenue of $53.5M ( +8.1% Y/Y ) exceeds analyst expectation.

Service revenues of $17.1M ( +3% Y/Y )

GAAP gross margin percentage was 66.7%, vs. non-GAAP of 66.9%

Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.7M

Net income was $6.6M, or $0.21 EPS

The company raised ~$85.4M in net proceeds from the public offering of 2.6M shares at a purchase price of $35 per share.

Cash and cash equivalents and long- and short-term bank deposits were $170.4M as of June 30 vs. $71.9M as of December 31, 2019.

"Despite facing some supply-side headwinds in the first quarter after which it recovered rapidly, AUDC has maintained its target performance plan for the second quarter and full year in an economic environment where many companies have suspended guidance altogether." says Chetan Woodun on Seeking Alpha

