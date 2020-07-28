Piper Sandler launches coverage on Carvana (CVNA +2.4% ) with an Overweight rating on its view that management's goal of selling 2M cars per year could be lower than the long-term potential.

Analyst Alexander Potter: "Like Tesla, CVNA is willing to tackle the old-school tasks that most tech companies try to avoid. Namely, the company takes physical possession of used cars, refurbishes them, sells them via an online platform, and then delivers them to new owners using an in-house truck fleet. Naturally, all this grunt work increases capital intensity while diluting margins, but it also opens up a pathway to consolidating the used car market - an $800B industry where the biggest player has <2% market share."

Potter assigns a price target of $211 on Carvana based off a 20-year DCF model. The average sell-side PT is $115.06.