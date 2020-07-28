Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is taking action to rein in the account of Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, after he tweeted a video that violated its policies concerning COVID-19 misinformation.

It's partially limited his account operations for 12 hours and asked him to delete the video, which made false claims regarding hydroxychloroquine and its application in COVID-19 patients.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.