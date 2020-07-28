SpaceShipTwo’s cabin interior design reveal will take place today at 1 ET on YouTube. "The Company will also be announcing plans to bring immersive experiences of Virgin Galactic’s (NYSE:SPCE) spaceflight and cabin interior to aspiring astronauts around the world."

Watch here

Shares knee-jerked higher by more than 2% on the announcement, but are currently up just 0.5% .

Virgin Galactic - A nice run higher into the reveal

Space exploration continues to not have caught hold with Seeking Alpha contributors, with three of four covering SPCE holding bearish or very bearish views.