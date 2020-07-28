MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +3.60% , William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) +1.19% , Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +2.15% and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) +0.5% are all recovering a bit after yesterday's stumble.

While the news from baseball continues to be concerning with 4 more Miami Marlins reported to be COVID-19 positive, the NHL and MLS have recorded 100% COVID-negative test results for their players and staffs to relax some of the tension over seasons being canceled. Analysts thinks even if baseball has to be canceled for a time period, a tournament of some sort can be worked out to preserve some betting action. Of note, the NFL has canceled its preseason schedule to give itself a better chance of starting the regular season without any outbreaks.

Earlier today, DraftKings broke new ground with the PGA.