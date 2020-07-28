Curtiss-Wright (CW +0.7% ) has been awarded contracts valued in excess of $220M for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine, Columbia-class submarine and Ford (F)-class aircraft carrier programs.

It will provide propulsion valves, pumps, advanced instrumentation and control systems to support ship construction, spare parts and submarine back-fit procurements.

Work will be performed at Curtiss-Wright's facilities in New York and Pennsylvania within the company's Defense and Power Segments.

Engineering and manufacturing has commenced and will continue through 2024.

