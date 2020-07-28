MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -2.7% ) reported higher Q2 net loss of C$80M, vs. loss of C$64M in last year quarter, on voluntarily curtailed bitumen production and lower oil prices. Revenues were down 71% Y/Y to C$307M.

Reported production of 75,700 bbls/day, down from 91,560 in Q1 2020 and 97,300 bpd in Q2 of 2019. Realized price was $10.18/bbl, down from $19.45/bbl in first quarter and $62.23 in the year-earlier period.

In response to low oil prices in the second quarter, MEG cut its 2020 capital budget to C$150M from the original guidance of C$250M and rolled back salaries and benefits across the company.