Four more of baseball's Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the organization to 17.

Last night's game between Miami and the Baltimore Orioles was postponed indefinitely after more than a dozen positive tests came up on the Marlins team.

The Marlins had spent the weekend playing the Philadelphia Phillies, and news of the Marlins cancellation was followed by canceling Monday's game between the New York Yankees and Phillies. Today's Yankees-Phillies game has also been postponed, according to media reports.

The Marlins team hasn't returned to Miami and remains in Philadelphia.

On Good Morning America, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Marlins outbreak could endanger the MLB season, though he stopped short of saying the games need to stop. "This could put it in danger," Fauci said. “I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis.”