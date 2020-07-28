Las Vegas will miss out on the largest consumer electronics show in the world with CES 2021 going to a digital format next year.
"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," says Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro.
The cancelation is a setback for MGM Resorts (MGM +2.8%), which was going to host the show in early January. It could also be bad omen for Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.2%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +4.1%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.2%) as they look for convention business to return next year at some point.