Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and Aerion announces that it has entered into an agreement to expand the role of Spirit in the development of the AS2 business jet.

Spirit will be making additional investment in the AS2 program and has increased engineering resources working on the design of the AS2's forward fuselage.

"Spirit AeroSystems has been an outstanding partner in the design and development of the AS2, and their considerable aerostructures expertise has proven a core enabler in the evolution of our program," said Tom Vice, Aerion's Chairman, President & CEO.

"Overall, we believe the price of the stock hasn't factored in the quick recovery in domestic air travel, the potential return of the 737 Max and the strong liquidity of SPR. As we mentioned in an earlier article, SPR is trading at just 3x normalized operating income. We believe the company is quite undervalued and should generate strong returns over the long run." says WY Capital on Seeking Alpha