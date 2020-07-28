Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) is assembling iPhone 11 models at a plant in southern India as Apple (AAPL -1.3% ) works to diversify production outside of China.

Making phones in India also gets Apple around the 20% import duties.

The locally-made iPhones have begun to hit retailers in India. Analysts expect Apple to eventually lower the $850 selling price to better compete in the market.

Nikkei Asian Review sources say the India-assembled iPhone 11 is also being considered for exports.

Foxconn reportedly assembles the iPhone 11 and XR in the region, while Wistron takes care of the iPhone 7.

Details of production volume for Foxconn's iPhone 11 weren't known.

In Q1, 29% of Apple's smartphone shipments in India came from domestic manufacturing facilities, according to Counterpoint Research data. The number dropped to 17% in Q2 as the pandemic hit.

Related: Bloomberg recently reported that Apple assembly partner Pegatron is opening an Indian plant to manufacture the low-cost iPhone SE.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is already working with contract manufacturer Foxconn on lenses for augmented reality devices.