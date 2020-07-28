Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA +7.6% ) surges to an all-time high after agreeing to acquire an existing 2.5% net smelter return royalty interest on Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL -0.2% ) Fosterville gold mine in Australia for A$6M in cash and stock.

"This transaction provides shareholders with exposure to one of the highest-margin gold mines on the planet, and with nine rigs currently drilling at Fosterville we see strong potential for further high-grade discoveries," Metalla says.

Fosterville produced 619K oz. of gold in 2019 at an average grade of 39.6 g/ton, and Kirkland Lake anticipates 2020 production of 590K-610K gold oz.