KeyBanc Capital Markets keeps a Sector Weight rating on Wayfair (W -0.5% ) into the online retailer's Q2 earnings report set for August 15.

Analyst Edward Yruma expects a top line and bottom line beat out of Wayfair and sees adjusted EBITDA of $198.2M vs. $161M consensus.

"Stay-at-home orders should benefit the Company as more people are taking time to invest in their home and shift to e-commerce platforms. The lift in revenue should help the Company scale their operations and further reduce expenses," writes Yruma.

There are more Neutral-equivalent or Sell-equivalent ratings on Wayfair than Buy-equivalent ratings due chiefly to valuation concerns.

Wayfair is up 155% YTD after topping out at $234.37 (see chart of Wayfair's rocket ride).