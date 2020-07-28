UK-based nano cap Synairgen (LON: SNG) (OTCPK:SYGGF) has been a star in Europe driven by the potential of its inhaled therapy for COVID-19.

Last week, shares rocketed 450% after the company announced preliminary data from a 101-subject Phase 2 study that showed treatment with nebulized interferon beta, licensed for use in multiple sclerosis, cut the risk of severe disease symptoms by 79% and reduced the average discharge time by 33%.

Despite the rally, the company still sports a very modest market cap of ~$69M.