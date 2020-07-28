Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) says it is considering blocking Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) from becoming a partner in the $4.2B Sangomar oil project in Senegal, which it could do by raising its stake in the development.

Woodside, 35% owner and operator of the Sangomar project, has a right to match Lukoil's $400M offer to buy Cairn Energy' 40% stake in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep contract area off Senegal.

"We think Woodside is interested in increasing its stake in Sangomar and may prefer a different JV makeup, so may seek to pursue rights to pre-empt or challenge the sale," Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic says.

Lukoil is on a U.S. list of sanctioned Russian firms, including for transactions related to deepwater oil projects.