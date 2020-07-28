BTIG sticks with a Buy rating on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) following the restaurant company's Q2 earnings report.

Analyst Peter Saleh points to the "slightly" positive turn for MCD's comparable sales in the U.S. during July after incremental progress was seen in April, May and June.

Saleh notes the recovery in China is being hampered by only 15% of the company's have drive-thru service.

During the post-earnings conference call, MCD execs stated that a gradual and uneven recovery is anticipated.

Shares of McDonald's are still up 6.20% over the last 90 days despite today's stumble. Over the course of the pandemic, MCD's return has ranked high in the sector, but trailed a couple of burger peers.