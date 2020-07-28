Grifols (GRFS +1.9% ) announces the delivery of the first manufactured batches of its anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin to U.S. healthcare agencies for use in COVID-19 clinical trials, expected to launch in the coming weeks.

The company says it made the product from convalescent plasma collected at 245 U.S. donation sites from healthy people who recovered from the viral infection.

It is designed to boost patients' ability to fight the infection but can also be used as a preventative.