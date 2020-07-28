Seaport Global Securities fires off coverage initiations on Kellogg (K +1.0% ), Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM +1.2% ), Simply Good Foods (SMPL +0.2% ) and Mondelez International (MDLZ -0.0% ) with Buy ratings.

"The food industry landscape changed dramatically with COVID-19 last March, and there is no recent historical period to even begin comparing how the industry may fare over the next 1-2 years. Therefore, we are focused on companies where earnings projections may appear either significantly under or overstated, and companies that should come through the back end of COVID-19 as stronger entities."

The catch-all investment for the food sector is the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).