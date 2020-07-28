TrueBlue (TBI +30.3% ) rises sharply after beating FQ2 revenue estimate by $11.74M to $358.9M for the quarter that saw 39% Y/Y drop in revenue due to contracted demand.

On segment front, PeopleReady's revenue was down 43%, PeopleManagement was down 23% and PeopleScout down 53%. The company's client user count ended the quarter at 24.3K, up 38% vs. Q2 2019.

Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $5M, down from a profit of $34M in Q2 2019, primarily due to lower revenue and gross margin of 23.2% that was down 340 bps.

Net loss was $8.17M compared to net income of $19.41M in the year-ago quarter. Net loss per share at $0.23, up $0.59 from the GAAP EPS estimate.

" We saw moderate demand improvement toward the end of the quarter, which continued into July. In light of these trends, we expect the second quarter to be our trough," said CEO Patrick Beharelle in Q2 earnings conference call.

No customary quarterly guidance provided due to COVID-19 uncertainity; however, certain forward-looking information given in the earnings presentation today.

Q3 Guidance: Gross Margin of -210 to -150 bps Y/Y; Cost savings: $28 - $33M; CapEX: ~$7M; Shares: ~35M on anti-dilutive basis.

For FY20, the company expects expense to be down $90M to $100M Y/Y with the CapEx of ~$22M.

