Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP +8.4% ) has received ethics board approval by a European university research hospital to conduct an exploratory study using cannabidiol (CBD) along with its DehydraTECH technology, to assess blood pressure reduction potential in patients with pre- or mild hypertension.

The study will have 24 volunteers and will be randomized to receive a 300 mg dose of CBD with or without DehydraTECH formulation enhancement, in an oral capsule.

The primary outcome will be automated measures of blood pressure and heart rate. Secondary outcome measures will include circulating plasma concentrations of CBD and assessment of key inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease.

The company expects to have results from the Study around November of this year.