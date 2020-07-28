Fed extends emergency lending programs to end of the year

The Federal Reserve Board extends by three months its emergency lending facilities that were scheduled to expire at about Sept. 30, indicating that the central bank deems that the U.S. economy still needs the added support.

The extension "will facilitate planning by potential facility participants and provide certainty that the facilities will continue to be available to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," the Fed said in a statement.

The Fed's lending facilities act as a backstop, in an effort to stabilize and improve market functioning and enhance flow of credit to households, businesses, and state and local governments.

The following facilities are now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020: the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, and the Main Street Lending Program.

The Municipal Liquidity Facility is already set to expire on Dec. 31, and the Commercial Paper Funding Facility is scheduled to expire on March 17, 2021.

Previously: The tepid demand for Fed lending facilities proves their success, Williams says (July 16)