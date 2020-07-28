Rockwell Automation (ROK -2.4% ) slides after reporting FQ3 earnings that fell sharply from a year ago but beat analyst estimates.

Rockwell raises the bottom end of its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for FY 2020, now seeing EPS of $7.40-$7.60 vs. $6.90-$7.70 and $7.37 analyst consensus, on an anticipated Y/Y revenue decline of ~5.5% to $6.37B vs. $6.31B consensus.

Beginning in FY 2021, Rockwell says it will report revenue and operating earnings based on three operating segments - Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services - which it says will simplify its structure.

Rockwell recently was upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, which believes the company could be a "major beneficiary" of anticipated growth in factory automation spending.