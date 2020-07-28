Shopify (SHOP, +1.25% ) is climbing ahead of its earnings report tomorrow following an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

Goldman boosted the stock to Buy from Neutral, keeping its price target at $1,127.

Analyst Christopher Merwin notes the jump in e-commerce retail spending in May and "that SHOP has one of the largest total addressable markets in software, which we measure at $200 billion globally".

The company reports earnings tomorrow, with the Street looking for revenue of about $509M, which would be up 40.5% from the year-ago period.

Shares are up nearly 110% in the past 6 months.

Seeking Alpha authors are overall neutral on the stock, but calls have been bearish of late.