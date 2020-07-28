Shutterstock (SSTK +17.6% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 1.6% Y/Y to $159.2M of which E-commerce sales channel was $98.2M (+1% Y/Y) and Enterprise sales of $61.1M (-6% Y/Y).

On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased 1% Y/Y; E-commerce revenue increased by 2% Y/Y and Enterprise revenue decreased by ~5% Y/Y.

Subscribers increased 29% Y/Y to 223K and subscriber revenue increased 8% Y/Y to $62.7M.

Average revenue per customer, increased 0.2% Y/Y to $326; Paid downloads decreased 6% Y/Y to 44M and revenue per download increased by $0.17 to $3.61.

Image collection expanded 21% Y/Y to ~340M images whereas; Footage collection expanded 27% Y/Y to ~19M clips.

More than 1.4M (+55.6% Y/Y) contributors made their images, footage clips and music tracks available on Shutterstock’s platform.

Adj. EBITDA increased 780 bps to 23.3%; driven by lower operating expenses resulting from margin expansion.

Cash and equivalents increased by $7.9M to $311.2M at June 30, driven by $36.3M of net cash by operating activities, partially offset by $15.4M used for investing and $14.9M used in financing activities.

FCF of $28.6M in 1H 2020, a decrease of 10% Y/Y.

Declared a dividend of $0.17/share payable on September 17, 2020.

