K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF +6.5% ) announced Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) results on its Kora gold deposit, which together with its Irumafimpa gold deposit comprise the Kainantu Gold Mine Project in Papua New Guinea.

"The PEA economics are robust, with run-rate production of ~318K oz AuEq/annum; low average all-in sustaining costs net of by-product credits of $362/oz gold which benefitted from higher copper grades and economies of scale, and; an after-tax NPV 5% of $1.5B at $1,500/oz. Importantly, the Stage 3 Expansion is a low capital intensity project and within our ability to self-fund from scheduled mine cash flow," CEO & Director John Lewins commented.

Based on the results, K92 Mining is proceeding to a Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kora Stage 3 Expansion targeting mid-2021.

The Kora Stage 3 Expansion PEA considers an expansion to underground mining with on-site treatment of mine material by conventional milling, gravity and flotation recovery through a standalone 1 Mtpa process plant.