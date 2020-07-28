UBS analyst Robyn Farley says Polaris (PII +10.1% ) posted retail demand that exceeded a high bar in Q2. Farley also notes that the momentum continued in July.

The strong performance backs up the story that consumers are pouring into outdoors activities like off-roading during the pandemic.

"Retail sales up 57% in Q2 exceed expectations that had moved up throughout the quarter, especially given that ORV retail is above 60% growth, and that PII's motorcycle retail grew mid-twenties percent, even though the industry declined high-teens percent... Dealer inventory was reduced 47% in the quarter," sums up Farley on the Polaris quarter.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on Polaris and price target of $97.

Polaris carved out a new high of $108.98 in trading earlier in the session and is up more than 55% over the last 90 days.