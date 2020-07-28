Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) South African iron ore business expects prices to ease "falling back to a level of $90/ton for the rest of the year, which is still a very good price," says Kumba Iron Ore head of marketing Timo Smit.

Kumba's net income fell 16% to 8.41B rand in the six months through June as production fell, which was somewhat offset by a recovery in demand from China that prompted gains in iron ore prices.

The company says it has ramped up operations to 100% of capacity after virus disruptions cut production by 11% in H1, but it is still experiencing bottlenecks at ports due to social distancing measures.

Africa's top iron ore producer realized an average price of $93/ton during H1, which was 14% lower than the year-earlier period.

Kumba also says it will proceed with the Kapstevel South project at its Kolomela mine in South Africa, which will ensure sustained production of ~13M mt/year of ore for the mine's remaining life.