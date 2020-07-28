Universal Health Services (UHS -0.5% ) reports Q2 revenue of $2.73B (-4.4% Y/Y)

EBITDA NCI (NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests) was $482.8M vs. $471.5M during Q2 2019.

Q2 acute care hospitals adjusted admissions decreased 24.8% and adjusted patient days decreased 18.1% vs prior year.

Q2 behavioral health care facilities adjusted admissions decreased 15.4% while adjusted patient days decreased 10.4% vs prior year.

Net income was $250.2M, or $2.93 EPS

Included in reported net income, ~161.9M resulting from the recognition of ~$218M of net revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs.

