Israel's Navitas Petroleum says Blackstone Group (BX -1.7% ) signed a preliminary deal to raise its stake to 47% from 16% in a $250M oil drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Navitas had partnered with U.S. oil company LLOG and Blackstone's Beacon Offshore Energy in drilling at the Shenandoah discovery that holds 431M barrels of oil; Navitas says Blackstone, through Beacon, is buying LLOG's 31% holding in the project while it would continue to hold 53%.

Navitas says the project is expected to generate $1.13B in cash flow for the company; production is forecast to begin in 2024.