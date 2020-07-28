Visa (NYSE:V) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.06 exceeds consensus of $1.04 and slides 23% Y/Y.

Payments volume for the quarter ended June 30 increased 10% in constant dollars with cross-border volume falling 37% and processed transaction down 13%.

Payment volume of $1.95T compares with Visible Alpha estimate of $1.90T.

Though underlying business drivers declined Y/Y due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they improve each month during the quarter, the company said. Points to strong growth in e-commerce, tap to pay, new flows, and value-added services.

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 fell 17% Y/Y to $4.84B vs. consensus of $4.85B.

Q3 total operating expenses of $1.84B fell 5% Y/Y.

Q3 Visa credit and debit total volume of $2.49T vs. $2.79T in Q2.

