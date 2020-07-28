Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q2 core FFO per share of 47 cents vs. consensus of 46 cents and increased from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $117.6M vs. $116.8M consensus and up from $96.6M in Q2 2019.

Q2 cash net operating income of $96.6M, up 24.5% Y/Y; same-store cash NOI of $73.9M increased 2.1% Y/Y.

Occupancy rate of 97.0% for total portfolio at June 30, 2020 vs. 96.2% at March 31, 2020; 97.6% occupancy rate for operating portfolio at Q2-end vs. 97.0% at Q1-end.

As of July 28, STAG collected 98.0% of Q2 base rent billings and granted rent deferral equal to 1.4%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

