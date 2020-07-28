General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.76 vs. $1.64 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.93B (-53.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 adj.EBIT loss of $2.66B vs. $3.08B in 2Q 2019.

Over the last 2 years, GM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.