Proto Labs (PRLB -8.3% ) is down after reporting Q2 sales decline of 8% Y/Y to $106.8M, despite beating analysts’ estimates for the quarter.

Revenue by segments: Injection Molding $57.89M (+4.4% Y/Y); CNC Machining $28.76M (-26% Y/Y); 3D Printing $14.24M (-6.8% Y/Y); Sheet Metal $4.67M (-14.7% Y/Y); and Others $1.02M (+19.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin was 49.2% down by 275 bps ; and operating margin declined by 342 bps to 13.5%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $26.15M (-15.5% Y/Y) and margin declined by 217 bps to 24.5%.

Company generated $31M in cash from operations during the quarter.

Number of unique product developers and engineers served during the quarter totaled 17,037 (-18.3% Y/Y).

Previously: Proto Labs EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (July 28)