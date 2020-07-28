Southern Silver Exploration (OTCQB:SSVFF -2.7% ) reports that the previously announced brokered offering of subscription receipts to be issued at C$0.20/subscription receipt, has been fully subscribed for gross proceeds of C$10M.

The offering is expected to close by July 31.

In conjunction with a previously announced Transaction to acquire an additional 60% indirect working interest in the Company's flagship Cerro Las Minitas project and the previously announced brokered offering of Subscription Receipts, the Company plans to now issue an additional 19.0M subscription receipts on a non-brokered private placement basis at C$0.21/additional subscription receipt for gross proceeds of up to C$4M

Each Unit will consist of one common share and 1/2 share purchase warrant, exercisable at C$0.28 during the first year, increasing to C$0.33 in year two and C$0.38 in year three following the closing date of the Offering

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used to fund the cash payment for the Transaction and for general working capital purposes.