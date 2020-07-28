Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-121.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $625.17M (-46.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AXTA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.